(CNN) – In the heart of winter, it can seem like fresh seasonal produce is hard to find and while it’s true that fruits like apples or peaches aren’t at their best. There are plenty of fruits and vegetables that bloom and ripen during winter months.

Even in the depths of winter, there are fruits and vegetables that are fresh and in season. Eating seasonally is not only cheaper, It’s better for you, since seasonal produce is fresher, more flavorful and packed with nutrients.

Here are some fruits and vegetables that peak during the cooler months:

Root vegetables , like turnips, carrots, parsnips and sweet potatoes. They’re great roasted or added to soups and stews.

Dark leafy greens , like kale, spinach or collard greens are packed with antioxidants. They also have lots of calcium and are good sources of iron and folate.

Winter squash , these versatile gourds can be steamed, stewed, pureed or added to casseroles and they're packed with vitamin a and potassium.

Citrus is technically available all year long and that long growing season means its fresh in winter months as well as summer. Citrus can provide an extra boost of vitamin c, along with vitamin a and fiber.

There’s also fennel, pomegranates, Brussel sprouts, cabbage and more. Plenty of seasonal winter produce that’s great for your bank account and your health.