Franklin County tourist industry dealing with mild winter

By Published:
brandt-house-greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter time is an important tourist season in Franklin County. From skiing and snowboarding to tubing, snowshoeing, and skating, the area has a lot to offer in terms of wintertime activities.

But this winter has been quite mild so far, and that could be bad news for some businesses.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli spoke to the owner of the Brandt House bed and breakfast in Greenfield to see how the local tourist business has been doing this year. See what he has to say tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s