Former Blandford tax collector accused of stealing $150K in court Thursday

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday

Photo Credit: MGN Online
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former tax collector for the town of Blandford is due in court Thursday.

LeAnn Thompson was indicted in connection with allegedly stealing money from taxpayers and the town.

She is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from 2006 to 2011. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office says Thompson allegedly took taxpayer cash payments without depositing them into the town bank account, and would cover up the thefts by using other taxpayer money.

Thompson is being charged with:

  • Embezzlement by a public officer
  • Larceny over $250
  • Use of an official position to secure an unwarranted privilege

Healey said the scheme was discovered when the town’s new tax collector requested a turn over report to account for the missing money.

 

