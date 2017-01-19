Family & friends remember teens killed in Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three teenage girls and a 20-year-old man died after the stolen SUV they were riding in crashed on Union Street in Springfield, Tuesday night.

Anthony Maisonet said he’s been struggling with unanswered questions since losing his 17-year-old sister Katrina. He said, “She was the first one to die. Like it shocked me, personally I didn’t believe it. I wanted to see the body, I didn’t want to believe it at all cause I didn’t think it was true.”

Maisonet said Katrina was a cheerleader, set to graduate this year and go off to college. Her friends, and fellow Central High School seniors Cassidy Spence and Adrianna Hernandez were also killed in the crash; as was 20-year-old Andrew Savage.

Friends gathered at a memorial on Union Street, Thursday night. Close friends said Cassidy was athletic, and shared memories of their time together. Chris Mullen said, “I knew her since we were like young; we use to play in Forest Park, play basketball. It’s going to be hard every time I go play ball now, it’s gonna be like she’s not there and she never comes.”

The driver of the vehicle, also a 20-year-old man, remains in the hospital in critical condition. Friends and family members told 22News the girls didn’t know the car they were riding in was stolen. The driver could be charged with four counts of vehicular homicide.