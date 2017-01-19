Driver crashed car on I-91 in Enfield following Springfield shooting

Police followed car after shooting on Pine Street

enfield-i-91-crash
Image Courtesy: Robert Varady via Report It

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A report of a shooting in Springfield ultimately led to a car crash just over the state line in Enfield, Connecticut Thursday morning, police say.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that officers received a report of shots fired in the area of Pine Street. On Union Street, officers spotted a white Toyota believed to have been involved in the incident, driving at a high speed. A traffic officer later saw the same car going onto I-91 south, and Delaney says the officer followed it down the highway.

The driver crashed into a jersey barrier over the state line in Enfield. Connecticut State Police report that two lanes are closed in the area, and that there is at least one serious injury reported.

Delaney said that at least one person is in police custody at this time.

No one was injured in the shooting on Pine Street, he said.

The crash is leading to backups on I-91 southbound that begin back over the Massachusetts state line in Longmeadow. You can monitor traffic conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

