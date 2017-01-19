Dr. Phil – “My ex-husband and his wife stole my son”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Jerica says she’s sick and tired of her ex-husband Kody’s new wife, Kim, labeling her 8-year-old son, Michael, as a troubled child with behavioral problems who could even be a serial killer in the making.

Kim and Kody say Jerica is not around to parent after losing custody of the boy because of drug addiction, so she does not know that Michael has gone from a sweet child to a troubled boy who has tried to harm his baby brother and has even killed chickens on their property.

Dr. Phil listens carefully to both sides and also reviews a videotape Jerica has which she claims is evidence that Kim is coaching her son.

Will Kody and Kim decide to cooperate with Jerica in parenting 8-year-old Michael?

