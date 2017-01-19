Dozens of western Massachusetts residents set to attend inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Dozens of people from western Massachusetts came all of the way to Washington, D.C. to attend the presidential inauguration. They told us over the next four years, they’d like to see Trump create jobs and boost our economy. But first, he could face an even bigger challenge: uniting our country.

Agawam City Councilor George Bitzas is one of dozens of western Massachusetts residents who made the trip to Washington D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. He told 22News he thinks Donald Trump will do good things for our state, and our nation. But first, he must unite both Democrats and Republicans.

“Lets work together,” he said. “If we work together and stay strong, we’re going to accomplish many many things for our state, and our country. Now we’re divided, but we’ll be fine.” Bitzas said if Trump can boost our economy and create jobs, unity shouldn’t be a problem.

Many of the people who traveled from New England to Washington to see the inauguration told us they want to see Donald Trump bring jobs back to the area. Southampton resident Daniel Hagan said if he can do that, he also thinks he’ll be able to unite our country.

“The economy’s been tough, so to be able put people back to work I think will be very important,” Hagan explained. “I don’t think any specific industry. I think as long as we have jobs back in the area that would be helpful. Actions speak louder than words, so lets see how Trump’s actually going to govern.”

50 democratic lawmakers are boycotting tomorrow’s inauguration, but that doesn’t include western Massachusetts Congressman Ricard Neal.