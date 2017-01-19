Could nuclear deal with Iran be reversed?

(CNN) – While the nuclear agreement hasn’t brought the massive economic upswing promised most Iranians are happy with the deal and hope more sanctions will go away soon.

Now many are horrified at the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency and his tough talk on Iran but Iran’s president dismisses Trump’s claims as mere rhetoric.

This begs the question, could the nuke deal be reversed leading to a massive confrontation?

It was hailed by many as one of the major diplomatic achievements of the Obama administration. The nuclear agreement between the US, Iran and several other nations to put curbs on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in return for sanctions relief.

However, incoming president Donald Trump has questioned the deal and in this popular Tehran cafe that rhetoric causes disbelief and anger. So far the nuclear agreement has brought limited sanctions relief for Iran and limited improvements to the economy.

Fred Pleitgen, Tehran “While upswing after the nuclear agreement hasn’t been as fast and as powerful as many people here would have hoped, at least they have a positive economic outlook. And many here fear that those games could be jeopardized by Donald Trump’s presidency.

Donald Trump has called the nuclear agreement a bad deal and says he wants to renegotiate it. Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani says any talk of renegotiation is just rhetoric – and rejected the idea.

Mohammad Marandi, dean of American studies at Tehran University says Iran’s leadership is taking a wait and see approach:

Mohammad Marandi, Tehran University “Of course there is the threat that Trump will make things worse. But the leadership wants to wait and see what he does when he is in office. They hope he will be pragmatic.”

While many Iranians expected more economic returns from the nuclear agreement – few would want the easing of tensions during the Obama years to be reversed.