Connecting high school students with STEM careers

SPRINGIFELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts high school students will soon have more opportunities to work in science and technology fields.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was in Springfield Thursday to announce that Colombia Gas has signed on to participate in the MA STEM@Work program. The initiative connects high school students will internship and job shadowing opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math careers.

“Very often our students may have an interest in manufacturing. They may know the big names in this region. They may Callaway or they might know Smith and Wesson but they don’t know the hundreds, there are 750 manufacturers in this region. They don’t know the smaller and midsize companies that do phenomenal work,” Assistant Secretary of Career Education Bob Lepage told 22News.

Baystate Health, Hampden Engineering Corporation and MassMutual are just a few other local companies that are participating in this program.