Chicopee woman tricked into giving $4,000 in gift cards

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are warning local residents of an arrest scheme where someone calls pretending to be a family member in need of money.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, the department received several calls on Wednesday from concerned residents who received a call from someone claiming to be a relative, and needing money because they were arrested.

Wilk said one victim of the scheme, a 76-year-old Chicopee woman, received a call on Wednesday from someone pretending to be her grandson; she then spoke to another man on the phone claiming to be a police officer.

The “officer” asked the woman for four $1,000 Walmart gift cards to make her grandson’s police record go away, Wilk said. The woman went to the store, bought the gift cards, and then gave the suspect the card numbers and pin numbers.

Chicopee Police are urging residents to make sure to let your elderly relatives, friends and neighbors know about this scheme. Wilk said police departments would never ask for store gift cards to have a police record go away.

Wilk said if a family member is arrested, they would be allowed to call you; and if bail is needed, you would have to bring money to that police department. If you receive a call like this, try to call other family members and ask questions, before taking any action; then call your local police department.