Bracing for the big day

Final preparations are underway in Washington, D.C. ahead of Friday's inauguration, and the dozens of protests that are expected to take place nearby.
(NBC News) Thousands of security officers from across the country are preparing for a potential showdown across Washington, D.C.

As many as 8,000 National Guardsmen have moved into the nation’s capitol as part of a massive security effort for Friday’s inauguration.

They will join federal agents, Capitol Police and officers traveling from departments across the country.

Also motoring into the beltway are thousands of “Bikers for Trump,” who say they’ll help “protect citizens” as close to a million people gather for the celebrations, and the protests.

Many of the protest groups plan to try and block entry to the inauguration.

