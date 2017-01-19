4th victim of Springfield SUV crash has died; victims’ names released

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say that a fourth person has died following an SUV crash Tuesday night on Union Street, and police have released the names of the victims.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says that a fifth crash victim remains in critical condition at Baystate Medical Center. He identified the deceased victims as:

Andrew Savage , 20, of Springfield

, 20, of Springfield Katrina Lee Maisonet-Jones , 17, of Springfield

, 17, of Springfield Chassidy Spence , 18, of Springfield

, 18, of Springfield Adrianna Hernandez, 17, of Springfield

On Wendesday, Delaney said that the Jeep Grand Cherokee had been reported stolen out of Milford, Connecticut over the weekend. He said that the driver had been traveling at about 60 miles per hour before losing control and striking a tree.

A candlelight vigil attended by more than 150 people was held at the crash site Wednesday night.

Delaney says that the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation into the crash, with the Springfield Police and Massachusetts State Police are still working on the case.