20 Springfield students attending Trump inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty Springfield high school students left for Washington early Thursday morning, where they will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President.

The 20 are 9th through 12th graders at the SABIS International Charter School. They successfully competed in a political essay contest from Sen. Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow).

Although 11th grader Treyvaughn Smith could not make the trip, he also wrote a winning essay.

“I wrote the essay about how the United States should keep itself in check with foreign powers and things like that,” Smith said.

The charter school paid the cost of sending his 20 classmates to Washington to witness history in the making.