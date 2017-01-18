Wednesday morning was a messy commute for some

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a messy morning commute for some today but not everyone. 22News takes us up I-91 North to show the difference in winter weather residents experienced this morning.

There was a clear divide between a rainy, wet commute and a snowy, slushy commute. Most of the lower Pioneer Valley dealt with light showers throughout the morning, and isolated icy spots. The showers were steady enough to reduce visibility.

But the farther you went North the better chance of seeing light accumulating snow, and even ice covering the trees. In Franklin County some roadways and sidewalks were covered with a light, slushy snow where some people spent their morning salting and shoveling their sidewalk.

And there were many school delays for precaution due to the possible icy surfaces.

Snowfall accumulations ranged from around 4 inches in Rowe, 2 inches in Conway, and less than an inch in Greenfield. But it was enough to slow commuters down this morning.

One Diner owner in Greenfield told 22News once he got into Greenfield you could tell the clear difference from 91. Dan Devine, Owner of Brad’s Place in Greenfield, told 22News, “The roads were okay I came in on 91 all the way in and the roads were kept up pretty nice they were wet but not too bad not to slippery once we got in town they were a little bit more icy.”

The snow was enough to have plows out clearing the roads.

The main concern now going into tonight, as temperatures drop, will be for some refreezing on sidewalks and roadways. Especially those that are untreated.