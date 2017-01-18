U.S Rep. Neal to attend Trump Inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Congressman Richard Neal told 22News Wednesday night that he will be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonies in Washington D.C. on Friday.

In telling 22News that he would not be joining a group of his fellow democrats, who have vowed to boycott the Republican president-elect’s inaugural, Neal said it’s not so much about Trump as it is the institution of the presidency. That, plus the fact that Hillary Clinton will be on the stage when Trump makes the transition from president-elect to president of the United States.

“I think she’s probably going to look at President-elect Trump taking the oath and say, ‘I got 3 million more votes than he did,’ Neal said. “I think, for those of us who like the institution, we can witness it as well.”

When asked if he thought the transition will be smooth, Neal smiled and said that is not the word he would use; “I don’t see this as being a smooth transition.”

After speaking with 22News, Congressman Neal attended a reception held in his honor at the Wood Museum of Springfield History Wednesday night. The event celebrated Neal’s appointment as a Ranking Member of the United States House Committee on Ways and Means.

