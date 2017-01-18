Trump inauguration faces booking troubles

(CNN) – President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration schedule is set, but convincing performers to be part of the show has been an ongoing challenge.

Donald trump just days away from becoming president, promising a successful inauguration.

Trump said, “we’re going to have a very, very elegant day. The 20th is going to be something that will be very, very special. Very beautiful.”

However, at times, it appears wrangling talent to participate has been challenging. Monday a Bruce Springsteen cover band announced it was pulling out of the New Jersey inaugural ball after hearing from angry fans.

Will Forte, the B Street Band manager said, “We were caught in a hurricane. I mean the frenzy was just, beyond anything we could expect.”

This comes just two days after Broadway superstar Jennifer Holiday reversed her initial decision to sing at the pre-inaugural concert Thursday.

Holliday said, “Everybody kept saying, “oh did the Trump, did Trump trick you?” no, they did not trick me into, I wanted to sing on the mall for America and for the people. I wanted my voice I thought to be an instrument of healing and unity.”

Wednesday, Sam Moore of Soulman fame announced he’d be stepping in, imploring Americans to give Trump a chance.

Trump’s inaugural team is taking on the critics.

Boris Epshteyn, the Presidential Inaugural Committee Director of Communications said, “It’s disappointing that those who choose to honor America, choose to honor the peaceful transfer of powe, the very bedrock of our democracy, are being harassed and are being mistreated by the so-called tolerant left.”

A growing number of A-listers have refused to perform including reportedly Elton John, Justin Timberlake, and Celine Dion. The flap turning into a running SNL joke.

To that trump tweeted, “NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

Acts confirmed for Trump’s events include Toby Keith, the band 3 Doors Down, most of the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jackie Evanco, and the marching band of historically black college Talla-Dega (which defied a public alumni petition to sit out.)

Some traditions Trump will honor include laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, overnighting at the Blair house, attending a prayer service and having tea with the Obamas at the White House before the swearing in. However, we’ll also see differences: a shorter speech Trump says he’ll write himself, 3 official balls instead of 10, and a brief 90 minute parade because of the limited acts. Compare that to the approximate 2.5 hour long parade for George W. Bush, 3.5 hours for Clinton and 4.5 hours for Eisenhower.