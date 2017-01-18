Springfield community mourns the loss of teens killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community is grieving in Springfield a SUV crashed on Union Street Tuesday night, killing three teenagers.

More than 150 people staged a vigil on Union Street, Wednesday night, to remember the teens, and to pray for the two injured passengers who are still fighting for their lives. People left candles, teddy bears and other mementos.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said the Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed into a large tree on Union Street had been reported stolen earlier this week. He said a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl remain in critical condition.

Members of the Central High School community confirmed to 22News that some of the victims were students at the school. Some parents said they hope services will be offered to help the kids cope.

Tina Rodriguez, a local parent, said, “Grievance or therapy or somebody, so the students can talk, because it’s going to kind of be heavy on whoever passed. If they were friends or anything like that. That’s a very tragic thing to happen, very sad, I feel very sad for the families.”

Sgt. Delaney said the Jeep was going about 60 miles per hour down Union Street when the driver lost control and crashed into the tree.

