South Hadley Farmers’ Market facing an uncertain future

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the early 1990s, residents of South Hadley and surrounding communities have been purchasing local produce at the farmers’ market on the town common, but that could be in jeopardy this year. All five members of the farmers’ market board have resigned, and new people will have to step forward in order for the market to make its return in the spring.

A posting on the Farmers’ Market’s official Facebook page states that board members felt that they could not devote enough time to ensuring a successful market this year, due to “a range of work and personal commitments.”

Town Administrator Michael Sullivan told 22News that a new board must be found in a hurry, because realistically, they only have about five weeks to get everything going.

He said that the farmers’ market is a private organization, and he is hoping that local business owners, farmers, and volunteers step up in order to get it up and running again. If not, Sullivan said that it is possible that there could be no market this year.

The struggles at the South Hadley Farmers’ Market come as farmers’ markets continue to grow in popularity; showing up in a growing number of communities across the country.

If you are interested in becoming a member e-mail shfarmersmarket@gmail.com.