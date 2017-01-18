Social Security Administration cutting back on mailing paper statements

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Social Security Administration expects to save $11.3 million every year by not mailing statements to the millions who receive Social Security benefits. Instead, clients can get the information online.

Not everyone who receives Social Security benefits can go online, however. Some members of the Holyoke Senior Center told 22News that they do not even have a computer. Besides, they look forward to being notified by mail, as they have become accustomed-to.

“I just like knowing that there’s going to come a time when I’m going to get an increase, and if it doesn’t come, I can call someone to find out why,” Dorothy Vatter of Holyoke said.

Not everyone has a problem with the new plan, however.

“I use the Internet all the time, and I can get copies on my printer,” Dan Goble of Holyoke said.

An informal poll of folks at the senior center indicated that the more computer-savvy the senior, the less objection to the Social Security Administration’s decision to mail fewer notices.