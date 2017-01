CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The lower Pioneer Valley saw little to no snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but that was not the case in portions of Franklin and Berkshire County. Here are some snowfall totals as reported by trained spotters:

Rowe: 3.9″

Conway: 2″

Hawley: 2″

Clarksburg: 2″

Heath: 2″

Buckland: 2″

Hancock: 1″

Greenfield: 0.8″

How much snow fell in your town? Send your snowfall totals to 22News by e-mailing reportit@wwlp.com