Runner attempts multiple marathon world record

(CNN) – A former smoker got rid of his cigarette addiction in favor of a far healthier venture running. Now he’s hoping to complete the ultimate running adventure.

It’s been several years since marathon runner Dave Jones ran away from his addiction. For years, he smoked two packs a day and had little energy.

One weekend he had enough. He threw out the cigarettes and developed a new addiction, working out.

Jones said, “I took Dayquil and did a marathon on terrible food poisoning that had kept me on the bathroom floor for a full 24 hours, so that was the most painful of all the marathons.”

His workout space looks more like a trophy room. Medals and bibs from two dozen marathons and several full ironman races now hang on the walls. After running four marathons in four states in four days last month, he’s raising the bar.

On Friday, he’ll be flying to Australia where he’ll begin running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days in a race called the triple seven quest.

Jones said, “I hopped, I hopped the next day as soon as I knew that was even something that was out there to be done and that had never been done before I was all in.”

Jones says the time zone changes will buy him extra time to sleep, rest and hydrate as he flies to each continent. Tuesday, he is packing nutritional powder, running clothes, shoes and trying to leave his nerves behind.

Jones said, “If I miss a connection or if I get held up in customs, or if the weather is bad and my plane can’t land, I don’t get to do that race and then the whole seven continents is blown.”

Dave is hoping to set a world record by completing his quest.