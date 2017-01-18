Reign – Queen Confessional Trailer

(CW) – Reign returns Friday, February 10 at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

About Reign:

Hidden between the lines of the history books is the story of Mary Stuart, the young woman the world would come to know as Mary, Queen of Scots. The teenage Mary is already a headstrong monarch ─ beautiful, passionate and poised at the very beginning of her tumultuous rise to power. Reign also introduces us to another royal court, that of Elizabeth, “Virgin” Queen of England. Still early in her reign, Elizabeth faces opposition on all sides, particularly from men who doubt a woman’s ability to rule. Like Mary, and Catherine de Medici, she struggles to hold onto power and love; the women have much in common, and Mary and Elizabeth are reluctant foes, but foes nonetheless, each positioned by birth and fate to destroy all the other holds dear. Starring Adelaide Kane, Torrance Coombs, Megan Follows, Rachel Skarsten, and Anna Popplewell.

Don’t see the trailer? Click here to view >>

Connect with Reign Online:

Visit Reign WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/Reign

Like Reign on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwreign

Follow Reign on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwreign

Follow Reign on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_reign

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/