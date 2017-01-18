Red Cross needs volunteers to help fire victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the first of the year, two Holyoke apartment building fires have put more than 35 families in temporary shelters. The first fire, on New Year’s Day, cost tenants everything they owned. Red Cross Disaster Action Teams help families deal with their losses.

Dave Balser is a disaster action team volunteer. He knows how families react during those moments before they fully realize all they have owned is now gone.

“They still are very much in shock, and then when they’re able to take the time a couple of days later, we can direct them to specialists who deal with emotional issues,” Balser said.

But it is a small contingent of volunteers that the Western Massachusetts Chapter keeps calling again and again. Disaster Program Manager Mary Nathan needs more volunteers from all walks of life.

“We’re basically looking for someone that’s got empathy, a good heart, and is willing to drop what they’re doing and go help a stranger and ask for nothing in return. But they get something in return, they get the good feeling they’ve helped,” Nathan said.

If that describes you or someone you know, contact the Red Cross by clicking this link.