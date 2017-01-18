Do Presidents really age 2 years for every 1 year in office?

(CNN) – It’s that time again. Time for news organizations to roll out those before and after photos to show how much our departing president has aged.

It’s been dubbed the white house effect and it usually involves wrinkles and white hair. Or as Michelle Obama puts it, “My very own silver fox”.

Maybe you’ve heard there’s a formula for presidential aging, “The typical president ages two years for every year they’re in office and there’s really one reason. It’s the stress,” said Dr. Michael Roizen.

Longevity expert professor Jay Olshansky disputes Dr. Michael Roizen’s formula, “Perhaps the graying of hair and wrinkling of skin may occur more rapidly as a result of stress but it’s certainly not shortening their lives.”

Prof Olshansky says research shows presidents live way longer than regular citizens.

Look at George H W Bush, skydiving, he and jimmy carter are both 92. Sure presidents look like they’re going downhill in photos, “But guess what? If you take a picture of anybody 8 years apart, gonna see same changes rest of us that you see in presidents.”

Wonder how long it will take 70-year old Donald Trump’s hair to change shades once he’s president?

Though Michelle Obama seems immune from the white house effect. It’s enough to make a president want to avoid mirrors, an aging big “cheese.”