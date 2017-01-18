Police: Worker died after falling from movie theater roof

MILLBURY, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man working on the roof of a Massachusetts movie theater has died after falling 30 to 35 feet to the ground.

Millbury police say the man was doing HVAC work on the roof of the Blackstone Valley Cinema De Lux on Tuesday afternoon when he fell.

When police and emergency personnel arrived, a co-worker was performing CPR on the unresponsive victim.

The man was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center where he later died. His name was not immediately made public.

Police say he was alone on the roof when he fell and there were no witnesses or video surveillance.

The death remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious.