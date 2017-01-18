Police searching for missing Westfield teen

Call 413-562-5411 with any information

By Published: Updated:
Aaron Ferrer was reported missing in Westfield, Mass. on January 18, 2017. (Image Courtesy: Westfield Detective Bureau)
Aaron Ferrer was reported missing in Westfield, Mass. on January 18, 2017. (Image Courtesy: Westfield Detective Bureau)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a local teenager who has been missing for a few days.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau Facebook page, police are searching for 16-year-old Aaron Ferrer. He is described as being 6’6” tall and weighs about 350 pounds.

Police said Aaron’s family has not seen him for a few days and are worried. If you have any information on where Aaron could be, you’re asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s