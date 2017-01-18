Pittsfield man pleads guilty to having affair with inmate

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former mental health clinician at the Berkshire County jail has been sentenced to three years of probation for having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 63-year-old Valerie Soules, of Pittsfield, was also sentenced Tuesday to perform 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty.

Prosecutors say the yearlong affair came to light as the result of an unrelated investigation at the jail. Investigators say Soules and the inmate were spending an “inordinate” amount of time together, and in there was discussion of sexual activity in some of some of the more than 200 recorded phone calls between the pair.

The affair occurred from October 2014 until September 2015.

Soules’ lawyer said his client fell in love with the inmate.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com