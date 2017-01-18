Pit bulls maul boy to death

(WXIA) The owner of three pit bulls accused of killing a 6-year-old Atlanta boy and severely injuring a little girl has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office could add additional charges against dog owner Cameron Tucker.

On Tuesday morning, witnesses say three dogs attacked while a group of children were walking to school. Six-year-old Logan Braatz was killed, five-year-old Syrai Sanders was seriously injured and a third child was treated and released.

