Officials: Dog turns on stove in ‘freak’ fire that damaged kitchen, killed cat

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County family lost a cat Tuesday in a “freak” fire that was caused by a family dog, officials say.

The fire started around 10:45 a.m. at a Rolesville home in the 1100 block of Buttercup Lane, Rolesville fire officials said in a statement.

“It seems in this case, a box of dog treats were left near the stove, a dog jumped up and knocked the box over,” fire officials said. “At the same time, his paw turned the knob to make one of the burners come on.”

The box then caught on fire and a blaze spread in the home, causing heavy damage to the kitchen.

“Please keep items away from your stove and oven because freak things can and do happen,” fire officials said.

In photos from the scene, the kitchen of the home was heavily damaged. Partially burned dog treats that appear to be similar to Milk Bone brand dog biscuits can also be seen in a photo.

Three dogs, including the dog that started the blaze, were not harmed by the fire. But, one of two cats in the home died.

No one else was home at the time.