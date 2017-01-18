New “GoTime” app links traffic sign information to your phone

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts drivers now have a new app to help them estimate how long it will take them to get to their destinations. MassDOT has announced the launch of the new “GoTime” app, which provides drivers with information from the 146 “GoTime” signs posted across the state.

The signs, positioned on highways including Interstate 91 and the Massachusetts Turnpike, provide updated information on travel times to major interchanges.

Using the app, which can be found in both the Apple and Google Play Stores, users can select favorite signs and get real-time information, before they even begin their trip.

“We are taking steps to help drivers make informed decisions about their travel before they get on the roads,” Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack said in a news release sent to 22News. “Armed with information about how long travel times are, drivers can make decisions before getting on the road about whether they should drive, take transit, or whether they should travel at an off peak hour if possible. As I have said, we aren’t going to build our way out of congestion, but we can ‘smart’ our way out by giving drivers tools for them to make informed decisions.”

To find the app, search for “MassDOT GoTime.” Users who have suggestions and feedback are encouraged to e-mail info@massdotgotime.com.