Mom pleads not guilty to abducting daughters in 1985

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman accused of abducting her two daughters in Warwick more than three decades ago and taking them across the country was in court Wednesday.

Elaine Yates, who changed her name to Liana Waldberg, was arraigned on one felony count of abduction of a child prior to a court order. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Acting on a tip, authorities went to Yates’ home in Houston on Monday and arrested her.

Police said Yates, now 69, took her two very young girls – Kelly and Kimberly – from their father, Russell Yates, in August of 1985.

Investigators believe she left because of a domestic dispute.

“She left for an excellent reason, believe me,” said Carol, a childhood friend of Yates. “I wish she could have stayed free.”

Kimberly was 3 years old at the time of her disappearance while Kelly was just 10 months old. The daughters are now in their 30’s and have families.

Yates did not address the court on Wednesday.

The judge barred all cameras from the courtroom.

“He told me he felt it was not in the interest of justice,” said court spokesperson Craig Berke. “That this is a family that needs to heal and he did not want to exacerbate the situation with a host of cameras.”

The judge allowed Yates to return to Houston on personal recognizance, though she must surrender her passport. He also said she doesn’t have to appear at upcoming hearings in Rhode Island unless ordered to.