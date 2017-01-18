Massachusetts sheriffs to join ICE screening program

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts sheriff who offered to send county jail inmates to help President-elect Donald Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is joining a partnership with federal immigration officials.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson was criticized by civil rights groups earlier this month when he said he’d be willing to send inmates to help build the wall that Trump has promised.

Now, Hodgson is one of two Republican sheriffs who plan to join the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program.

Hodgson and Plymouth County Sheriff Joseph McDonald Jr. say they will sign agreements with ICE to join the program that will train local law enforcement agencies to interview incoming inmates and access ICE databases so they can flag anyone to ICE who may be in the country illegally.

