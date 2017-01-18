Massachusetts ANG pushes for lower flight ceiling on training flights

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Air National Guard is pushing forward with the proposal to the Federal Aviation Administration to lower the flight ceiling by submitting a revised environmental impact report.

Fighter jet pilots who say airspace is needed for low-level training have been waiting 14 years for a final answer.

The proposal is led by the Massachusetts Air National Guard, whose fighters were the first to arrive in New York after 9/11. The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield has stated the airspace is needed for training in the Northeast.

The proposal would lower the flight deck across 4,000 miles of what’s known as the Condor Military Operations Area, which is mostly used in western Maine and New Hampshire. It would allow twin engine F-15 Eagles from Massachusetts and single engine F-16 fighting falcons from Vermont to be allowed to fly as low as 500 feet in those areas.

There has been scrutiny about noise from people that live in the training corridor and from governors in Maine over the past two years. It could take the FAA a year to have a final decision.