Man charged in Chicopee flower shop robbery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man arrested in Springfield earlier this month after he allegedly bought heroin and assaulted a police officer is now facing charges in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 40-year-old John McGrady of Agawam is being charged in the unarmed robbery of the Golden Blossom Flower and Gifts shop on Grattan Street, which happened the day after Christmas.

During the robbery, Wilk said McGrady allegedly posed as a customer and stole money from inside the cash register when an employee opened it.

Springfield Police arrested McGrady January 5 after officers allegedly saw him buy heroin from two dealers and realized the van he was driving may have been connected to a robbery in Chicopee.