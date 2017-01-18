Man arrested in Easthampton after allegedly breaking into car overnight

Suspect was found with loose change

By Published:
Photo courtesy Easthampton Police Department
Photo courtesy Easthampton Police Department

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Police are reminding residents to keep their car doors locked after a car was broken into on East Street overnight.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Thomas Pitoniak of Southampton was arrested after he allegedly broke into a car around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Easthampton Police said officers found fresh footprints near the alleged break-in and Pitoniak was found about 40 minutes later with loose change and some electronics.

He is being charged with breaking and entering and larceny.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s