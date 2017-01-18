Man arrested in Easthampton after allegedly breaking into car overnight

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Police are reminding residents to keep their car doors locked after a car was broken into on East Street overnight.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Thomas Pitoniak of Southampton was arrested after he allegedly broke into a car around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Easthampton Police said officers found fresh footprints near the alleged break-in and Pitoniak was found about 40 minutes later with loose change and some electronics.

He is being charged with breaking and entering and larceny.