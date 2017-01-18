Longmeadow man killed in Vermont car accident

All passengers were taken to the hospitalized

MIDDLESEX, Vermont (AP) — State troopers say a Massachusetts man is dead and a second person was hurt when a vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 89 in Vermont.

State police say they responded to the scene Tuesday night in Middlesex. WPTZ-TV reports all occupants in the vehicle were hospitalized.

Police say 21-year-old Sean Byrne died of his injuries at the hospital. The Longmeadow, Massachusetts man had been a passenger in the front seat.

Investigators determined the driver lost control and crashed into a guardrail on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver suffered a broken arm. A third occupant wasn’t hurt.

An investigation remains ongoing.

