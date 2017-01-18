Local drivers still have doubts about self-driving cars

MIT crowd-sourcing ideas on how driverless cars should handle life-or-death situations.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Self-driving cars could become the way of the future on the roads. They are capable of sensing their environment and navigating without the need of a human.

These cars detect surroundings using radar, GPS, odometry, and computer vision. They also analyze sensory input data to distinguish between different cars on the road.

Researchers at MIT are asking drivers worldwide about what they think about how these cars should handle life-or-death situations. 22News also asked drivers if they would trust using one of these vehicles and was met with hesitation.

“It’s a great concept,” Christina Chartier said, “but I don’t think I would be comfortable driving a self-propelled car. There are too many variables that come into play on the road.” Russ Mitchell agreed, saying  “I don’t know about the cars that are automatically driven. How are they going to know if someone is in the crosswalk? We have to find out more about this before we put them on the road.”

Many states including Massachusetts are still considering options for self-driving cars. These vehicles are currently allowed in Nevada, Florida, Michigan, California for testing purposes.

