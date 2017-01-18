Lawmakers to hold hearings on pay increase for key political office holders

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, the Joint Committee on Ways and Means will take a closer look at research that suggests elected officials are underpaid. This hearing comes as top state leaders are dealing with budget cuts and a tax revenue shortage.

The 2014 report found that the governor and state lawmakers receive a fraction of the pay of their peers in the private sector who hold similar responsibilities. The House Speaker and Senate President earn $97,000 a year. The study suggests they should be paid $175,000 dollars.

Spencer state Representative, Republican Donald Berthiaume told 22News that lawmakers have bigger issues to focus on than their paychecks. “It’s certainly not a good time to do this with the revenue projections we have and some of the issues we have going on such as the opiate crisis,” he explained. “So, we’ll see after hearings and if it comes before us then, we’ll make a determination then.”

I’ll be at the State House hearing tomorrow. You’ll hear whether experts believe legislative pay raises are justified.