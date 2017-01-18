Last Westover C-5B leaving nest for C-5M Super Galaxy upgrade

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The last of eight C-5B Galaxy aircraft is scheduled to leave Westover Air Reserve Base Wednesday for Georgia, where it will be upgraded before returning as a C-5M Super Galaxy.

According to a news release sent to 22News by MSgt. Andrew Biscoe of the 439th Airlift Wing, the first of the modernized C-5Ms will start to return to Westover in late spring.

Residents will likely be able to tell the difference between the old and new models without even looking at the aircraft. Each aircraft is getting brand new commercial engines that will not only make the C-5 more fuel efficient, but also much quieter.

The 439th Airlift Wing at Westover has been flying the C-5A and C-5B models since 1987. The eight upgraded C-5Ms will return one-by-one and are expected to all be in place at Westover by summer 2018.

22News will be streaming the take-off of the last C-5B Galaxy leaving Westover Wednesday afternoon on WWLP.com.