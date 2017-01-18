Jerry Seinfeld inks deal to bring new comedy specials, series to Netflix

download By Published: Updated:
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, shown in this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, has signed a deal that will bring two new stand-up specials to Netflix as well as new episodes of his web series “Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee.” (AP file)
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, shown in this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, has signed a deal that will bring two new stand-up specials to Netflix as well as new episodes of his web series “Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee.” (AP file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld and Netflix have announced a deal that will bring the star’s interview show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to the streaming service later this year.

Netflix says new episodes of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” will premiere in late 2017 and previous episodes will also be made available. The show has streamed on Crackle since its debut in 2012.

Seinfeld will also film two new stand-up specials for Netflix to be released later this year. In addition, Netflix says Seinfeld will “help develop scripted and non-scripted comedy programming” on the platform.

Terms of the deal haven’t been announced.

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” features Seinfeld chatting with guests in classic cars and coffee shops.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s