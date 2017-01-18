Inauguration under siege

(NBC News) President elect Trump is heading into Friday’s inauguration as the most unpopular incoming president ever, with a 52 percent disapproval rating in in NBC’s latest poll.

Security will be tight. Nearly 100 demonstrations are planned this week. The National Park Service got five times as many applications as normal.

“The challenge is to make sure that those – sometimes competing interests – are able to utilize the space at the same time,” says National Mall spokesman Mike Litterst.

Some groups plan to set up along the parade route.

At least 50 Democrats are boycotting the inauguration, but they’re still showing up for confirmation hearings.

Four more are scheduled Wednesday, including Health and Human Services nominee Tom Price, who’ll face questions over his investments in healthcare companies and his ideas to revamp the Affordable Care Act.

“His approach would make a difficult situation now even worse,” argues Senator Bernie Sanders.

