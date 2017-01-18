Inauguration mishaps throughout history

(CNN) – The pomp, the pageantry and the parades. No matter the party taking power, certain traditions take place every inauguration day, but that doesn’t mean things turn out perfectly.

January 20, 2017 marks America’s 58th presidential inauguration. Practice doesn’t necessarily bring perfection.

In 2009, Chief Justice John Roberts and President Obama stumbled during his first oath of office. The duo had a re-do the next day, just to be safe.

Ahead of Lincoln’s second inauguration in 1865, vice president Andrew Johnson, ill with typhoid fever, downed three whiskeys.

The result, a rambling address, and Johnson too confused to swear in new senators.

JFK’s inauguration in 1961 was plagued by podium problems: a short-circuit in a space heater, and poet Robert Frost, couldn’t see the text of his poem, because of the sun’s glare off the snow.

Ulysses S. Grant requested pretty canaries for his 1873 inaugural ball, but dozens froze to death, in the extreme cold.

A century later, Richard Nixon’s team wanted a pigeon-free parade. Bird repellant was sprayed along the route.

It didn’t exactly keep the pigeons away. The streets ended up dotted, with dead birds.