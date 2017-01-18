Inauguration Day is moving day at the White House

(CNN) – Its organized chaos inside the White House on Inauguration Day.

By 10:45 a.m. the Obama’s will likely leave the White House for good, giving the Chief Usher and his staff just 6 hours to get the 132-room mansion ready for the new administration.

Former White House Chief Usher Gary Walters helped coordinate the moves of 5 presidents including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. Walters said, “It’s a choreograph, it’s like a ballet.”

The Chief Usher has a swat team of about 90 staffers, but every second counts. By the time Donald and Melania Trump return from the inaugural parade, the White House has to feel like ‘home.’

Walters said, “Their clothes are in their closets. Their personal effects are in the bathroom. Their favorite foods are in the kitchen. We break the staff down almost minute to minute in their activities.” Florists, art curators, carpenters; all pitch in.

With only three small elevators in the White House residence, getting one president out and the other in is never easy. Depending on how much Donald Trump is planning to redecorate, walls need to be painted, carpet changed, paintings hung, books set on shelves. The staff eats at scheduled times so the work never stops.

The Chief Usher usually works closely with the First Lady. Walters helped Hillary Clinton choose wallpaper and Laura Bush pick out china.

However, even a dance as well-choreographed as this one isn’t always perfect. In 1993, Walters lost his voice and had to write all directions on a note pad. When Bill Clinton arrived, he welcomed him with a whisper.

That same year Mrs. Clinton’s inaugural ball gown disappeared during the move. Walters said, “There was a rather frightful time for about 15 minutes until we located the dress.”

On inauguration day 1989, Bush senior’s granddaughters surprised the White House staff by showing up two and a half hours early, in the middle of the move.

This year, if all goes smoothly, the Trump’s will never know of the chaos that preceded their arrival at the White House. The Chief Usher will meet Donald Trump at the door and offer a simple greeting: ‘Welcome Mr. President to your new home.’