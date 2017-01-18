Icy areas possible during Wednesday morning commute

(WWLP) – After a wintry mix of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet fell throughout western Massachuseets overnight, many of us are waking up to at least a coating of sleet on the ground. Some residents in northern areas are waking up to an accumulation of snow.

Temperatures are at or above freezing and will slowly climb through the day Wednesday, but some neighborhoods are cold enough for there to be icy spots this morning.

#MAsnow crews at 5am: 759 statewide, 171 #Springfield district, 281 #Worcester district clearing, treating roads for snow, ice. Use caution. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 18, 2017

Due to that risk, the Winter Weather Advisory for Berkshire, Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden Counties has been extended until 10 a.m. The Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern areas of both Hampshire and Hampden Counties will expire at 7 a.m. as temperatures climb above freezing more quickly.

The isolated icy spots are the main concern for the morning commute. Drivers should give themselves extra time to scrape and brush any ice or sleet off their cars before heading out for the day. MassDOT has reduced the speed on the Mass Pike to 40 MPH and has more than 700 crews out salting the roads Wednesday morning.

#MAtraffic Alert: I-90- speed limit reduced to 40mph from Interchange 1 W. Stockbridge to IC 4 W. Springfield. #MAsnow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 18, 2017

There still may be scattered wintry mix showers Wednesday morning that may include rain, freezing rain, or even snow showers. Snow accumulations are expected to be light, if at all.

Don’t forget to send your snowfall reports and weather photos to reportit@wwlp.com.