Human trafficking suspects back in court Wednesday

Suspects due in Eastern Hampshire District Court Wednesday

jian-song
Feng Ling Liu is seen at left during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people accused of operating a human trafficking ring in western Massachusetts are due back in Eastern Hampshire District Court Wednesday.

jian-song
Feng Ling Liu is seen at left during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
jian song
Jian Song (at center) is arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on human trafficking charges.

Husband and wife, 48-year-old Jian Song and 50-year-old Feng Ling Liu, and their daughter, 26-year-old Ting Ting Yin, are accused of trafficking woman from China between New York and Hadley Massage Therapy in Hadley, Feng Health Center in East Longmeadow, and Massage Body Work Framingham.

Song and Liu were arraigned last month and were both ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Yin has pleaded not guilty and denied knowing that there was sexual activity going on at the three massage parlors run by her mother and stepfather. Prosecutors claim the address of Yin’s apartment was used for all the bank accounts involved in money laundering. She was released on personal recognizance after her defense argued against bail at her arraignment last month, saying she is studying at Stony Brook University and had a final exam to take.

ting-ting-yin-arraignment
Ting Ting Yin, at center, is arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

All three are being charged with trafficking of women for sexual services, prostitution, money laundering, and conspiracy.

