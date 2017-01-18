High court tells prosecutors to sort out Dookhan drug cases

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 18, 2017….After they vacate and dismiss charges against individuals whose criminal cases were irrevocably tainted by disgraced chemist Annie Dookhan, state prosecutors by mid-May will need to alert remaining defendants of their rights to seek dismissal of old drug convictions, the state’s highest court ruled Wednesday.

The 2012 exposure of Dookhan’s widespread fraud within the old Department of Public Health crime lab threw thousands of drug convictions into question, presenting legal quandaries still working their way through the court system.

In Wednesday’s ruling the Supreme Judicial Court declined a route proposed by some for a wholesale dismissal of convictions connected to Dookhan while warning such a course could be taken on certain cases in the future if the state’s public defenders become swamped with the cases prosecutors decided not to dismiss.

“It puts a very, very heavy burden on the prosecution to review all these cases and determine if there’s any possibility that they could be prosecuted again if a motion for a new trial were allowed,” said Terrence Kennedy, a criminal defense attorney and member of the Governor’s Council. “It’s an almost impossible burden. It’s an expensive burden because it also puts the costs in the DA’s budget, which is a huge factor, too.”

Anthony Benedetti, chief counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, which represents indigent criminal defendants, said the ruling in Kevin Bridgeman & others v. the District Attorney for Suffolk County is “clearly the biggest decision to date” related to Dookhan, and he said he is “extremely pleased” with it.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, who is president of the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association, said she appreciated that prosecutors will retain the power to decide whether to proceed with cases and a review is underway.

“Today the court recognized the long standing principle that prosecutors should determine the cases appropriate for trial,” Ryan said in a statement. “We are closely reviewing today’s decision and look forward to meeting with the Single Justice [Margot Botsford] on Monday. We are already beginning to implement the Court’s directive about the evaluation of cases.”

Dookhan’s misdeeds tainted cases in eastern Massachusetts, and Benedetti said a large number of defendants have been waiting to see how cases played out in courts.

Justice Geraldine Hines dissented from the decision written by Chief Justice Ralph Gants, arguing the cases should have been thrown out in bulk.

“The time has come to close the book on this scandal, once and for all, by adopting a global remedy,” Hines wrote. She said, “The only fitting end to this blight on the integrity of our criminal justice system is vacatur and dismissal with prejudice of the convictions of all relevant Dookhan defendants.”

Under the decision, prosecutors must within 90 days – or by April 18 – notify the courts about all the drug convictions they intend to vacate and dismiss; all the cases that prosecutors do not intend to dismiss on the belief they could win in a new trial; and all the cases where defendants “are not entitled to the conclusive presumption of egregious government misconduct” – because they pled guilty before Dookhan signed the drug certification.

For the cases prosecutors do not intended to dismiss and believe could result in a conviction despite Dookhan’s role, prosecutors will need to mail out notifications within 30 days of the end of the initial 90-day period, according to the decision. Gants criticized earlier notices sent out by prosecutors to Dookhan defendants for being confusing and inadequate, and required the new notices to include the number of a hotline staffed by public defenders and allow defendants to check a box to indicate they want to talk to a lawyer about seeking to vacate a drug conviction through a motion for a new trial.

Gants warned that unless prosecutors dismiss a substantial number of the roughly 20,000 Dookhan defendants’ cases, they run the risk of overwhelming the Committee for Public Counsel Services (CPCS), which could result in widespread dismissal of convictions.

“Therefore, unless the district attorneys were to move to vacate and dismiss with prejudice the drug convictions of large numbers of relevant Dookhan defendants, case-by-case adjudication poses the considerable risk that the demand of indigent Dookhan defendants for counsel might outstrip the supply of CPCS-qualified attorneys to represent them, and require this court to implement an appropriate remedy under our general superintendence authority for the constitutional violation suffered by indigent criminal defendants who are denied their right to counsel,” Gants wrote. “If past is prologue, that remedy will likely be the dismissal without prejudice of their challenged drug convictions.”

Gants also said that the majority of the relevant Dookhan defendants’ convictions were for possession alone, and while “virtually all” have served their sentences, ill effects of the conviction remain. Gants said non-citizens can be deported for drug crimes; citizens can be barred from public housing; a conviction can hurt prospects of employment and government benefits; and a prior conviction can lengthen the sentence for subsequent convictions.

The chief justice said much of the responsibility will fall on prosecutors.

“The success of case-by-case adjudication will depend on the cooperation of the district attorneys, who will have to examine each drug conviction of each relevant Dookhan defendant in their district and determine which cases they reasonably could and would reprosecute if a motion for a new trial were granted, and move to vacate and dismiss with prejudice the rest,” Gants wrote. “We rely on the exercise of the district attorneys’ sound discretion to reduce substantially the number of relevant Dookhan defendants.”

ACLU of Massachusetts Executive Director Carol Rose said prosecutors played a “key role” in the scandal.

“It’s now up to prosecutors to decide how much money and time our Commonwealth will spend to re-prosecute people suffering from addiction,” Rose said in a statement. “Our district attorneys played a key role in this scandal and could have done years ago what the Court asked for today. We hope that they welcome this effort to see that justice is finally done. In the concluding words of Justice Hines in today’s ruling, ‘If not now, when?'”

