Hampshire County sheriff won’t join new partnership with ICE

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane has promised that he will not be sending any officers to work with federal immigration officials. The sheriff said that it is not the role of Hampshire County Sheriff to use local police for federal government operations, unless they are asked to get involved. He said that his focus is on dealing with local issues first.

Meanwhile, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has joined a new partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bristol County officers will now be trained to interview coming inmates and flag anyone to ICE who may be in the country illegally.

Robert Freedman of Florence told 22News that he thinks Cahillane’s stand is the correct one. “I think the police in this community and in other communities have enough to deal with, rather than go looking for things that there is no just cause for,” Freedman said.

Hodgson also said that he would be willing to send inmates to build the wall between the United States and Mexico that President-elect Donald Trump has proposed. Cahillane has not made such promises, but said that he respects how each sheriff’s office operates separately, based on the individual safety needs of their county.