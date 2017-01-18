Fire caused $10K worth of damage to Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have to find somewhere else to stay Wednesday night after a house fire on Melville Street in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Spokesperson Dennis Leger told 22News the department received a call about a fire at 73 Melville Street around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire that started in the 1st floor kitchen area of the 2-story duplex, Leger said. The cause of the fire was food on the stovetop.

Leger said no one was injured by the fire, but two people will not be able to stay in the house. The fire caused $10,000 worth of damage.

