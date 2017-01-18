Ex-UMass Amherst worker found liable for harassing co-worker

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A former maintenance supervisor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has been found liable for sexually harassing a female subordinate.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that a jury on Tuesday found in favor of the woman who said in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by John C. Reilly II. The jury also found that the university knew, or should have known, about the hostile work environment and did not take appropriate steps to resolve the situation.

The university is responsible for paying damages of $118,800, while Reilly is responsible for $38,200 in damages.

The woman said Reilly had sexually propositioned her on multiple occasions.

Reilly testified that he and the woman were friends and she was the one who pursued him.

