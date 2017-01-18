Eversource customers could face higher electric bills

BOSTON (WWLP) – Eversource customers could be forced to pay more for electricity. The energy company is asking the state to approve an increase in its distribution rate for western Massachusetts customers. The proposal would add an average of 10-percent, or $11.64 to your monthly electric bill.

“I’m concerned. I don’t see the rhyme or the reason…yet,” said state Representative Carlos Gonzalez (D-Springfield).

Rep. Gonzalez worries about how the proposed rate hike would impact household budgets, especially for the elderly who live on a fixed income. He said, “When folks are asking for rate increases that don’t make sense at this moment to me, we’re going to work hard to go against them.”

Eversource representatives told 22News the company wants to increase rates to modernize the power grid. They said investments in technology have led to fewer and shorter power outages for customers.

The Department of Public Utilities has the final say. State Attorney General Maura Healey is urging the Department to reject Eversource’s request, suggesting that the company should be helping customers save money instead.

Worthington state Representative Stephen Kulik agrees. He told 22News, “It’s one of those necessities of life that affects everyone and something like a $10, $11-dollar increase in a monthly bill is a big hit to a family over the course of a year.”

If approved, the higher rate would go into effect January 1, 2018.